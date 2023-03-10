Maharashtra Budget 2023: ‘Panchamrut’ Budget Dedicated To Women & Farmers; Key Highlights

On Thursday, Maharashtra Budget-2023-24 was tabled in the state's assembly by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the finance minister portfolio. The budget is also the first budget of the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra.
The Deputy CM tabled a revenue deficit budget of Rs 16,222 crore in the Legislative Assembly with a total outlay of Rs 1,72,000 crore based on the principle of ‘Panchamrut’, which focuses on upliftment of women, farmers, environment, youth, and employment.
Fadnavis started the Budget speech by saying that provision of Rs 29,163 crore has been made by the government for the Sustainable Farming and Prosperous Farmers scheme. Provision of Rs 43,036 crore has been made for inclusive development of all sections of society including women, tribals, backward classes and OBCs.
Farmers in 14 suicide-hit districts to get cash benefit
Provision of Rs 53,058.55 crore has been made in the budget for development of infrastructure with substantial capital investment. A provision of Rs 11,658 crore for the employment generation including competent, skilled and employable youth and Rs 13,437 crore has been allocated for environment friendly development.
The Deputy CM said that the outlay for farmers has been increased by Rs 6,900 crore and the coverage of the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya scheme, a health insurance scheme of the government, has been raised from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
Highlights of the Maharashtra Budget 2023-24.
- The Maharashtra government has announced Rs 6,000 annual cash benefit to 1.15 crore farmers on the lines of PM Kisan Yojana. The scheme will cost the state a burden of Rs 6,900 crore a year. Additionally, farmers in 14 suicide-hit districts will get a cash benefit of Rs 1,800 per year instead of grains distributed through PDS (Public Distribution System).
- A fourth Comprehensive Women's Policy has been announced, under which, daughters aged 18 and below from BPL (below poverty line) families will be given Rs 75,000. Additionally, a 50% discount for women on state transport travel across the state has also been announced. Furthermore, Rs 50 crore has been proposed for the development of the first women's school set up by social reformer Savitribai Phule in Pune.
- Mediclaim cover given to BPL families under Mahatma Phule Jivandayee Yojana has been increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1.5 lakh. A patient will be able to get free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh under the Mahatma Phule Janarogya Yojana. Earlier, the cap for treatment was Rs 1.5 lakh.
- Provision of Rs 11,658 crore for employment generation for competent, skilled, employable youth. Furthermore, Rs 2,307 crore additional investment is to be made to upgrade 500 industrial training institutes.
- The Maharashtra government announced a scholarship of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 for students of Class 5 to Class 7, Rs 1,500 to Rs 7,500 for students of Class 8 to Class 10. Besides, uniforms will be provided free of charge to students of all categories up to Class 8 in local body and government schools.
- “Modi Awas” Gharkul Yojana will be rolled out under which 10 lakh affordable houses to be built in next three years for other backward class beneficiaries with the investment of Rs 12,000 crores. Three lakh of them will be built in 2023-24.
- An investment of Rs 75,000 crore is expected in the field of green hydrogen, green ammonia, solar and wind energy. Solar power projects to be set up in 20,000 Gram Panchayats. A budget of Rs 36,000 crore has been allocated for various mega-infra projects by the government.
- A provision of Rs 300 crore has been made in the budget for the preservation and conservation of jyotirlinga devasthan and ancient temples in the state.