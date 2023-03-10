Maharashtra Budget 2023: ‘Panchamrut’ Budget Dedicated To Women & Farmers; Key Highlights

On Thursday, Maharashtra Budget-2023-24 was tabled in the state's assembly by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the finance minister portfolio. The budget is also the first budget of the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra.

The Deputy CM tabled a revenue deficit budget of Rs 16,222 crore in the Legislative Assembly with a total outlay of Rs 1,72,000 crore based on the principle of ‘Panchamrut’, which focuses on upliftment of women, farmers, environment, youth, and employment.

Fadnavis started the Budget speech by saying that provision of Rs 29,163 crore has been made by the government for the Sustainable Farming and Prosperous Farmers scheme. Provision of Rs 43,036 crore has been made for inclusive development of all sections of society including women, tribals, backward classes and OBCs.

Farmers in 14 suicide-hit districts to get cash benefit

Provision of Rs 53,058.55 crore has been made in the budget for development of infrastructure with substantial capital investment. A provision of Rs 11,658 crore for the employment generation including competent, skilled and employable youth and Rs 13,437 crore has been allocated for environment friendly development.

The Deputy CM said that the outlay for farmers has been increased by Rs 6,900 crore and the coverage of the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya scheme, a health insurance scheme of the government, has been raised from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Highlights of the Maharashtra Budget 2023-24.