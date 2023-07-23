Maharashtra Government To Revoke Five Airports From Anil Ambani’s RADPL

The Maharashtra government's recent decision to revoke five airports from Reliance Airport Developers Private Limited (RADPL) has stirred discussions on regional connectivity and infrastructure development in the state.

The airports, located in Baramati, Nanded, Latur, Yavatmal, and Osmanabad, were initially awarded to RADPL, a subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure led by business tycoon Anil Ambani, under a 30-year lease agreement back in 2009. However, the airports are presently non-operational, prompting the state government to take action.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shed light on the reasons behind this move, citing RADPL's failure to maintain the airports and pay statutory dues, which ultimately led to the shutdown of the Nanded airport.

As a result, the state government has decided to reclaim the airports and has initiated discussions with the advocate general to address the legalities involved in this process. Fadnavis assured the public that all dues owed by RADPL will be settled by the government and recovered from the firm.

Regional connectivity in Maharashtra

The decision comes at a time when regional connectivity remains a key concern for Maharashtra. Out of the state's 32 airports and airstrips, only 11 are currently operational, leading to challenges for travellers and hindering intra-state transportation. Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan emphasised the importance of functional airports to ease travel and promote economic growth.

Out of Maharashtra's 32 airports and airstrips, only 11 are currently operational | Image credit: ANI

In response to these concerns, Fadnavis assured that the government is actively working to secure additional flight slots at Mumbai's airport, which is a major hub for air travel in the region. A high-level meeting with officials from Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has been scheduled to discuss and address the issue.

Moreover, the state government plans to establish a nodal agency to oversee the development of airports in the region, ensuring that all projects are efficiently managed.

Helipads in talukas

In addition to the five airports under scrutiny, Fadnavis announced plans to construct helipads in all talukas (tehsils) across the state. This move aims to enhance transportation options and accessibility in remote areas, further boosting regional connectivity.

While discussing airport development, Fadnavis also expressed optimism about the progress of the Navi Mumbai airport. He confidently stated that the airport is expected to become operational next year, marking a significant milestone in Maharashtra's aviation sector.

The state government's decision to reclaim the five airports and address connectivity issues demonstrates its commitment to improving infrastructure and promoting economic growth in the region.

By taking prompt action and exploring opportunities for further development, Maharashtra seeks to enhance its transportation network and provide its citizens with better travel options.

(With PTI inputs)