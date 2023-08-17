Maharashtra, Gujarat Among 5 States To File Nearly 50% Of Income Tax Returns In AY23

The latest SBI report reveals a key trend in India's Income Tax Returns. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and West Bengal accounted for nearly 50 per cent of total filings in Assessment Year 2023-24 (AY23). The report highlights positive economic mobility as taxpayers move to higher income brackets. AY23 saw a 64-lakh increase in filings compared to AY22, led by these five states.

The SBI Research report, entitled 'Deciphering Emerging Trends in ITR Filing: The Ascent of the New Middle Class in Circular Migration' said smaller states like Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland have registered growth in ITR filings, with these states having recorded an increase of more than 20 per cent over the past nine years. This underscores the widening tax base and potential economic growth in these regions.

Income bracket shift

The report also points to a significant increase in average weighted income, which has risen from Rs 4.4 lakh in AY14 to Rs 13 lakh this year. Forecasts suggest this could reach Rs 49.7 lakh by 2047. Notably, a considerable number of taxpayers are transitioning from lower to upper-income brackets.

The recent data from the Income Tax Department indicates a record 6.77 crore ITRs filed for the Assessment Year 2023-24 by the July 31 deadline. This reflects a 16.1 per cent increase compared to the previous year's filings.

In AY23, there was a notable rise in ITR-2 filings, increasing to 10.3 per cent from 8.6 per cent in the previous year. Meanwhile, ITR-1, ITR-3, and ITR-4 comprised 42.3 per cent, 16.1 per cent, and 27.4 per cent of filings in AY23, respectively, the report stated.

Looking ahead to AY24, an analysis of 13.6 million returns has revealed that 55 per cent are ITR-1, 29 per cent are ITR-4, 8 per cent are ITR-2, and 7 per cent are ITR-3. This suggests that individuals with business income, often associated with late filings and penalties, form a significant portion of ITR-3 filers.

In AY23, there has been an increase of 481 lakh Income Tax Returns (ITRs) as compared to AY15, and an additional 100 lakh ITRs filed compared to AY20. The highest increase was recorded in Maharashtra, followed by Uttar Pradesh.

The surge in ITR filings underscores the evolving economic landscape and the aspirations of taxpayers to ascend the income ladder. It also showcases the pivotal role of the tax system in shaping the economic trajectory.