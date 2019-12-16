Maharashtra's First All-women Dairy Backed By Tata Power

In a bid to help Maharashtra government take another step towards development, Tata Power provided financial backing in launching the state’s first all-women Dairy in Maval, Pune. Its products will be sold under the brand name ‘Creyo’ said an official on December 16.

In 2015 Maval Dairy Farmer Services Producer Co Ltd started its operation at a small scale with 334 women members, has now become a full-fledged corporation with around 1,200 women workers.

The MDFSP project has set up 15 advanced milk collection centers covering 26 villages which procure around six-tonne milk daily from various partner villages. The dairy farmers receive the actual price of their products and the MDFSP has added 15 new villages to enhance the plant's full capacity.

Over the four years, Tata Powers has been funding 40% of the Rs 20 Crore enterprise, which has helped women graduate from marginal farmers to agro-entrepreneurs, ultimately managing and running the project.

"In this dairy, the real heroes are the women who adopted the cooperative route to chart their own destinies. Traditionally, the dairy cooperatives have been male-dominated, with the role of women being restricted to care-providers, feeding and milking the animals. But, today there is a progressive change," said Tata Power CEO and Managing Director Praveer Sinha at the launch.

Women in leadership roles

The company's Head-Hydros Ashwin Patil asserted that the motive behind starting this project was to "empower the rural women by giving them a platform to completely run and manage" the MDFSPCL show.

"To enable them to assume leadership roles, we provided them orientation training on clean milk production and animal management and awarded 'Mini Dairy Entrepreneurship' certificates," said Patil.

The launch was attended by Maval MP Shrirang Barane and MLA Sunil Shelkar along with as many as hundreds of women farmers and the managers of the women's cooperative.

A spokesperson said that currently, India's milk production stands at 176.40 million tonnes daily, and women comprise more than 75% of the share with animal husbandry operations like feeding, milking, and sale of milk.

In the past four years, the local communities covering 3,000 farmer households have integrated other support services like mini-dairies, veterinary services, training for managing dairy farms and product marketing.

To further boost the project, the all-women's dairy apart from only providing milk is now planning to venture into high-quality dairy products like cream, butter, and cottage cheese.

