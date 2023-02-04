Mahesh Jethmalani Reacts To Adani Row; 'Hindenburg Report Part Of Triple Attack' On India

In the latest episode of Nation Wants to Know with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said that US-based short seller Hindenburg Research's report on Adani Group is a part of 'triple attack' on India.

"There is no doubt that there is a triple attack (referring to the BBC, Congress and Hindenburg report). Look at the timing of everything that's happening. It was Republic Day. This is 2023 with nine state elections, and 2024 will be national elections. It was on the eve of the budget so that any good budget would be overshadowed by these events and of course India is taking over the Presidency of the G20. So this is the most crucial year for India."

'There could be a Chinese hand': Jethmalani

The BJP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) also stated that China is feeling overshadowed by India's meteoric rise.

"So one can suspect this could be the third element where the Chinese have meddled. Except that Hindenburg is known to be a bare operator and it picks these targets. I would like to believe that there is a Chinese connection with Hindenburg. A lot of people are already speculating given the Chinese connection in other areas. And China is very active as today there's a spy balloon flying over the United States. It is extremely aggressive in the South China Sea, in Taiwan. And the spy balloon which has been floating across Montana where the American nuclear silos have their location is an extremely worrying factor," Jethmalani said.

He added, "So yes, one does tend to believe that this was an economic hatchet job on India but I have to say at the end of all that, notwithstanding my instincts and guesswork, there could be a Chinese hand. But at the moment I have to confess I haven't found anything."

The shares of Adani group companies have seen wide fluctuations since a report by Hindenburg Research made a slew of allegations against the conglomerate. The Adani Group has called the report 'rife with conflict of interest'.