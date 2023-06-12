Mahindra Electric Three-wheeler Sales Rise Over Two-fold Rise In FY23

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility on Monday reported an over two-fold rise in its electric three-wheeler sales at 36,816 units in FY23, as compared to the previous fiscal.

The company, a division of Mahindra & Mahindra, had sold 17,522 units in FY22, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM) said in a statement.

In FY23, the company introduced its new three-wheeler EV, the Zor Grand, which contributed to an order book of more than 23,000 within a year of its launch, it added.

Apart from the Zor Grand, the electric three-wheeler portfolio of the company consists of the Treo range of vehicles, and the Alfas Mini and Cargo.

"In FY23, we continued our market leadership in electric 3-wheelers with the highest market share. In June 2023, we have also reached the milestone of one lakh EV sales reflecting our deep experience and leadership in this space," LMM CEO Suman Mishra said.

The company said it has cumulatively sold one lakh 3-wheeler EVs. It has announced an additional line for its Treo auto at its Haridwar facility.

Work on expansion of the Zaheerabad plant in Telangana has also started where both electric 3- and 4-wheelers for last mile mobility will be manufactured, LMM added.