Mahindra Group To Help US Companies Set Up Manufacturing Bases In India

Mumbai-based conglomerate, Mahindra Group has set up a dedicated platform in the United States to help companies established there to expand their manufacturing base in India, news agency PTI reported.

Reports also reveal that Mahindra Group has a good, experienced expert in-house team to facilitate regulatory and policy matters to give companies a good start to manufacturing plans and prospects in India.

"Mahindra Group is delighted to announce a dedicated platform in the US, a decisive step aimed at enhancing global manufacturing and supply chain solutions for American companies," said Anish Shah, MD and CEO, Mahindra Group.

"We are committed to leveraging our experience, capabilities, and expansive scale, thereby strengthening the global manufacturing landscape. Together, we will forge a path towards a shared, prosperous future, marked by strong collaboration and growth. With this bold move, the group will empower American businesses to unlock the immense potential of manufacturing in India," Shah added.

The business operations that mainly include logistics needs and cost-effective manufacturing solutions will also be created by the company. The International Finance Corporation has complemented the efforts and has assured equity and debt financing solutions to the interested companies.

Mahindra's news platform aims at expansion

The company is also expected to support interested companies in setting up facilities for manufacturing in India. The facilities will be helped in multiple ways, ranging from an integrated approach to manufacturing, supply chain, technology and automation facilities.

In addition to this, Mahindra will also provide a modular plug-and-play suite of offerings, experience sharing on compliance and regulations and environmental, social and governance (ESG) focus.

In terms of operations, the conglomerate would offer a comprehensive suite of offerings based on the company's requirements. The offering will include products, services and financing options as a modular approach for the initial phase.

The main focus, however, stays at the highest standard of environmental, social and governance focus, which will help companies start functioning in the Indian market with the best sustainable manufacturing solution available in the market.

Mahindra Group at present offers self-sufficient industrial parks at strategic locations with added expertise for guidance, which will also help the needed approval process.

(With PTI inputs)