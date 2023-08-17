Mahindra Thar Or Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Which One Is The Better Pick?

The off-road SUV market in India has two strong contenders, the Mahindra Thar and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Both vehicles come with distinct features that cater to the consumers. Here's how the two stack up against each other.

Pricing

Maruti Suzuki Jimny | Image Credit: Nexaexperience

The Mahindra Thar is priced between Rs 10.55 lakh and Rs 16.77 lakh (ex-showroom) across India. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes in a price range of Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Variants and Seating

The Thar is available in two primary variants: AXE (O) and LX, with seating for five passengers. The Jimny offers two broad variants: Zeta and Alpha, accommodating four passengers.

Engine options

Maruti Suzuki Jimny | Image Credit: Nexaexperience

Mahindra provides three engine options for the Thar. It offers a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine generating 152 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque, a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 130 PS and 300 Nm. Both engines are available with 6-speed manual or automatic transmissions. There's also a smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine with 118 PS and 300 Nm, available only with a 6-speed manual, and a 6-speed automatic exclusively for the turbo-petrol unit.

The Maruti Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that delivers 105 PS and 134 Nm of torque. It offers both a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic transmission, coupled with a 4-wheel drivetrain (4WD).

Features and technology

Maruti Suzuki Jimny | Image Credit: Nexaexperience

Both vehicles come with their own set of features. The Thar boasts a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, LED DRLs with halogen headlights, and manual air conditioning, among others. It also incorporates a washable interior floor and detachable roof panels.

The Jimny features a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, automatic climate control, and other creature comforts. Safety-wise, it offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, an electronic stability programme (ESP), hill-hold assist, and a rearview camera.

Competition and target audience

The Mahindra Thar primarily competes with the Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny. It also competes with similarly priced compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Hyryder, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny, in addition to being a strong rival to the Thar, also competes with vehicles like the Hyundai Venue and Ford EcoSport.