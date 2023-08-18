Mahindra To Inspect Over 1 Lakh XUV700 SUVs For Potential Wiring Issue

Mahindra and Mahindra said on Friday it would inspect 108,306 units of its XUV700 sports utility vehicles (SUV) manufactured between June 8, 2021 and June 28, 2023 for a potential risk of damage to the wiring loom.

XUV is among SUVs such as Scorpio and Thar manufactured by Mahindra, the country’s second-largest maker of such vehicles by volume.

"Mahindra will inspect wiring loom routing in the engine bay of 1,08,306 units of XUV700 manufactured between 8th June 2021 to 28th June 2023 for a potential risk of abrasion cut of wiring loom," Mahindra & Mahindra said in a stock exchange filing.

Also, 3,560 units of XUV400 vehicle manufactured between February 16, 2023 and June 5, 2023 will also be inspected for ineffective spring return action of the brake potentiometer, Mahindra added.

"The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company. In an endeavour to ensure a hassle-free experience for its customers, the company is proactively carrying out this activity. This action is also in compliance with voluntary code on vehicle recall," Mahindra added.

Mahindra & Mahindra shares ended 1.3 per cent lower at Rs 1,552 on Friday.

(With Reuters inputs)

