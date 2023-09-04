Mahindra's Swaraj Tractors Invests Rs 200 Crore In  new 40-50 HP Series

Swaraj Tractors, which is a part of the Mahindra Group, has announced an investment of Rs 200 crore to develop a new series of tractors in the 40-50 HP category, aiming to meet the evolving requirements of farmers. These upcoming products will eventually replace the company's existing tractors in this category.

According to Harish Chavan, CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra's Swaraj Division, these new tractors have been designed to meet the demands of modern agriculture. The new range will offer various features and applications, catering to a wide range of needs, from basic trims to high-end models with features like four-wheel drive.

Next-gen farming machinery

"The new range comes with a new set of features, different set of agri applications. We want to be future ready and that is why we are introducing the new tractors," he said.

Regarding the investment, Chavan mentioned that they have spent approximately Rs 200 crore on this project. The 40-50 HP tractor segment is a significant portion of the domestic tractor industry, accounting for around 50 per cent of sales.

Tripling tractor production

Swaraj Tractors manufactures its tractors in two plants located in Mohali, Punjab. They are also in the process of establishing a third plant, which is expected to become operational in the third quarter, further expanding their production capacity.

"A third plant is also in the offing. It is likely to come up by the third quarter. In the fourth quarter we will operationalise it. The plant is in the last stage of implementation," he added.

The price for the new tractor range starts at Rs 6.9 lakh for the base variant (42 HP) and goes up to Rs 9.95 lakh for the top-end model (50 HP). Last month, Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled a new series of small-sized tractors based on the OJA platform to target new geographical markets. The company has ambitious plans to double its tractor exports over the next three years.



(With PTI inputs)