Maithan Steel focusing on expanding NE base: Official

Guwahati, May 7 (PTI) Maithan Steel which has achieved 50 per cent year-on-year growth in the past 36 months in the northeast is working on expanding its dealers’ network in the region.

The company was focused on ensuring superior quality TMT bars for which it has launched an advertising campaign, a press release issued on Saturday said.

Madhur Agarwalla, director, Maithan Steel, said “We are hopeful of becoming the leading brand in our sector in the region.

“The most significant achievement in the northeastern states has been our foothold with 400 dealers and the company is working to expand its network.” Agarwalla said the company was also focused on ensuring consumer awareness and for this purpose it has launched a new advertising campaign, the ‘Dhamm Test’, starring its brand ambassador, former WWE wrestler Dalip Singh Rana known by his ring name ‘The Great Khali’.

In the advertisement, Rana is shown dropping two TMT bars, – one of Maithan Steel and the other of ordinary quality –from an equal height with the resonance sound of the two bars proving the "superiority" of the brand endorsed by the former wrestler, the release said.