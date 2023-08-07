Make Your MBA Abroad More Affordable With These Expert Tips

Pursuing global MBA course on a budget is daunting. Hence, experts advise prospective MBA applicants to explore various scholarship and fellowship opportunities offered by business schools to make their education more affordable. While it's rare to receive full funding, diligent research and well-prepared applications can improve one's chances. Merit-based scholarships are often awarded based on academic achievements, strong essays, interviews, resumes, and test scores, but applicants should also emphasise their authenticity, likeability, and record of success to cultivate advocates within the admissions team.

Applying to scholarship-friendly programmes, such as those offered by schools like Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Business, University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, and Columbia Business School, can increase the likelihood of receiving financial aid. Membership in organisations like The Consortium for Graduate Study in Management can also provide opportunities for full-tuition MBA fellowships.

Showcasing scholarship potential

To stand out as scholarship candidates, applicants should demonstrate strong communication skills, ambition, leadership, and a focus on community, social, and global impact. High test scores, obtained through dedicated test preparation, can also be crucial in securing scholarships. Additionally, some scholarships are specifically designed for women, underrepresented groups, or those in specific industries.

Crafting thoughtful and compelling essays can significantly enhance an applicant's chances of receiving financial aid. Choosing a strategic mix of MBA programmes with varying levels of selectivity can also help in securing scholarships.

Employer tuition benefits

Applicants should enquire about potential tuition benefits offered by their employers, such as part-time corporate sponsorships or signing bonuses to cover MBA tuition or loan debt.

Submitting a well-prepared MBA application tailored to the school's values and strengths can further improve one's chances of receiving scholarships. Applying early in the admissions cycle can also be advantageous, as scholarship funding may be limited after the second round.

MBA scholarships make the degree more affordable | Image credit: Pexels

Interviews play a crucial role in scholarship decisions, so candidates should use this opportunity to showcase new experiences and demonstrate a genuine interest in the programme.

In addition to scholarships, MBA students can explore other avenues to make their education more affordable. Graduate assistantships can offer stipends or tuition waivers while providing valuable experience. Researching and applying for MBA scholarships, including need-based, talent-based, and academic scholarships, can also alleviate financial burdens. Military students may be eligible for funding through programmes like the Post-9/11 GI Bill.

When traditional financial aid is unavailable, private student loans may be considered. Some business schools also offer emergency grant funding to assist students during unforeseen circumstances.

Lastly, candidates can approach their employers for potential funding schemes or tuition assistance programmes.