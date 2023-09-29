Malabar Gold & Diamonds To Invest Rs 1,000 Crore, Create 4,000 Jobs In Maharashtra By FY25

Jewellery retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds has announced that it will invest Rs 1,000 crore in Maharashtra by FY25, which is expected to generate around 4,000 job opportunities in the state.

This announcement coincides with the launch of the Malabar National Hub (M-NH), Mumbai, which serves as the central base for the company's operations in India.

Spanning across a 50,000 square feet, M-NH consolidates various operations of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, including retail, procurement, supply chain, e-commerce, digital gold, digital marketing, CRM, omnichannel operations, merchandising and bullion, corporate gifting, B2B divisions, human resources, and legal. The facility has deployed more than 450 employees and is expected to enhance efficiency and management streamlining while facilitating the achievement of the company's business objectives.

M.P Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group said, “As we celebrate 30 glorious years of our journey, the opening of Malabar National Hub is a proud moment and a significant landmark for us. It will further fuel our global growth aspiration and lay the foundation for the next phase of growth. The consolidation of all our key functionalities at M-NH will enhance efficiency and streamline management, as we focus on further growing our network of more than 190 retail showrooms across the country. I would like to take the opportunity to thank our loyal customers, shareholders, associates, and employees for their whole-hearted support.

Additionally, the company said that it will launch 32 stores in India and 12 stores in other countries by FY24

Asher O, Managing Director – India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, emphasised the pivotal role of M-NH in promoting Indian jewellery craftsmanship both domestically and glosbally. The company aims to strengthen its retail presence in existing regions and expand into new territories, including Rajasthan, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Goa, Assam, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir. He noted that Mumbai's strategic location would support the company's growth in India.

In line with Malabar Gold & Diamonds' commitment to Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) guidelines, the facility has incorporated various environmentally sustainable initiatives in its design and is in the process of obtaining LEED GOLD certification.

Abdul Salam KP, Vice Chairman of Malabar Group, highlighted that recent expansions, such as the launch of their first UK showroom in London and the establishment of Malabar International Hub (MIH) in Dubai, align with their mission of 'Make in India, Market to the World.' M-NH will play a pivotal role in realising these ambitious growth plans and driving digital transformation efforts.