Late CCD Founder VG Siddhartha's Wife Malavika Pens Note to Staff; Debt Situation Better

Last year, the death of Cafe Coffee Day's founder VG Siddhartha left everyone in shock. Shortly after, reports of his mounting debts and alleged discrepancies of almost Rs 2700 crore in his balance sheets came to the fore. Now, exactly a year post his death, wife Malavika Hegde who is now a Director at Coffee Day Enterprises wrote an encouraging and heartfelt email to all the employees talking about the major changes that had happened in the company over the past year and how the future looked more hopeful.

“Almost a year ago, when I was facing the worst and most tragic circumstance a human being can face, unqualified support from friends & family is what held me up. At the same time, when the crisis hit the company, each of you stood like pillars, held it up and kept it going,” she said in an email.

'Debts down from Rs 7200 cr to Rs 3200 cr in a year'

Reminding all employees that they were 'still standing' strong despite tumultuous times, Malavika Hegde revealed that the company had managed to bring down their debts from a whopping Rs 7200 crore to Rs 3200 crore. “We think that we can bring that to a more manageable level with our plans to sell a few more of our investments shortly,” she said.

Calling the enterprise of Cafe Coffee Day 'a story worth preserving', Malavika thanked all the employees for standing by her during this tough time. “Knowing him for the last 32 years I can tell you that his company was his world and his employees were his family. I am grateful that despite a deadly pandemic enforced lockdown, we have been able to sustain businesses and jobs in the last few months. Coffee Day is a genuine Indian consumer story worth preserving,” concluded Malavika.

CCD owner's death

In July 2019, Siddartha's body was recovered from Netravati river in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka after nearly 36 hours of intense search operations. A purported letter written by him to his employees indicated that mounting financial debt, pressure from banks and tax authorities, and mistakes in business dealings drove him to end his life.

Siddhartha found himself in trouble in September 2017 when the Income Tax (IT) department conducted raids at over 20 locations linked to him. Siddhartha had reportedly been witnessing rising debts, especially over the last few years. His Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd had seen net loss widening to Rs 67.71 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, from Rs 22.28 crore loss in the previous year. This despite revenues climbing 59 per cent to Rs 122.32 crore.

