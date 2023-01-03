'Man Up & Take Care Of Business': Grover To BharatPe's Founder As 'nalla' CEO Quits

After BharatPe chief executive officer (CEO) Suhail Sameer stepped down, ousted co-founder Ashneer Grover on Tuesday took a dig at the fintech unicorn with a 'poem'.

Taking to Twitter, Grover called Sameer a 'nalla' and asked co-founder Shashvat Nakrani to handle the 'galla'. The former Shark Tank conveyed that 'nalla' means incompetent and incapable and galla means business or helm of affairs.

"Poem for start of 2023: ‘Chala gaya Suhail Sameer - he was a nalla! Shashvat - why don’t you man up and sambhalo the galla?!’ For my English-speaking friends: 1) Nalla (Nalayak) is incompetent/incapable and 2) Galla is business/helm of affairs," Grover tweeted.

Poem for start of 2023:



‘Chala gaya Suhail Sameer - he was a nalla !

Shashvat - why don’t you man up and sambhalo the galla ?!’



For my English speaking friends: 1) Nalla (Nalayak) is incompetent / incapable and 2) Galla is business / helm of affairs. — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) January 3, 2023

BharatPe CEO steps down

BharatPe's CEO Suhail Sameer on Tuesday announced that he is stepping down, sending the firm scouting for succession planning.

"Sameer will transition from chief executive officer to strategic advisor effective January 7, 2023," BharatPe said in statement without mentioning reason for Sameer's resignation.

"This (new role for Sameer) will ensure a smooth transition for current CFO, Nalin Negi, who has been appointed interim CEO to partner with senior executives to bolster execution in all phases of the company's business," it said.

Sameer had been overlooking the fintech firm after it ousted Grover over alleged financial misappropriation. Notably, he was hired by Grover who was expelled from the company along with his wife on March 2021 on the grounds of fraud and other irregularities.

The company has seen a slew of top-level exists in recent months. Chief technology officer Vijay Aggarwal, chief product officer for lending and consumer products Rajat Jain and PostPe head Nehul Malhotra quit last month.

The company's Vice President of Technology, Geetanshu Singla, has also moved on. In June 2021, Bhavik Koladiya, who ran BharatPe's technology and product divisions, stepped down.

Shashvat Nakrani and Koladiya founded BharatPe in July 2017, although the company was not incorporated till March 2018. Grover joined the firm in June 2018.