Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, affirmed on Tuesday that there exists a satisfactory supply of fertilisers in India for the ongoing Kharif (summer-sown) season. He also called upon states to take measures against the unauthorised diversion of urea for industrial purposes.

Mandaviya engaged in discussions with state agriculture ministers concerning the availability and utilisation of fertilisers in the country. During the deliberations, he evaluated the progress of nano urea, nano DAP, and the promotion of alternative fertilisers at the grassroots level. The Ministry issued a statement highlighting these discussions.

The minister informed all states that the country possesses ample fertiliser stocks, currently standing at 150 lakh tonnes. He emphasised that these stocks will not only address the requirements of the ongoing Kharif season but will also ensure a smooth transition into the forthcoming Rabi (winter-sown) season.

Minimising the reliance on chemical fertilisers

Mandaviya underscored the imperative of minimising excessive reliance on chemical fertilisers to preserve soil health. He emphasised that the central government has initiated efforts like the PM PRANAM scheme and introduced innovative fertilisers like slow-release sulphur-coated urea (Urea Gold), nano urea, and nano DAP to promote environmentally conscious agricultural practices.

Image credit: Unsplash

State governments conveyed their willingness to actively participate in these initiatives, as stated in the release.

The discussions extended to the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) initiative, which serves as a comprehensive platform catering to farmers' diverse needs. Mandaviya urged state agriculture ministers and officials to frequently visit these centres and enhance awareness among farmers.

Right use of agricultural grade urea

The statement also mentioned that Mandaviya earnestly appealed to the states and union territories to curb the misuse of agricultural-grade urea for non-agricultural purposes. He called for awareness campaigns and stringent actions against those violating regulations.

"Based on the Joint Inspections by the Fertilizer Flying Squad of Centre Government and various State Agriculture Departments, State Governments have registered 45 FIRs against defaulting urea-using Units, cancelled licenses of 32 Mixture Units and de-authorized 79 mixture units along with strict actions under Essential Commodities Act & Prevention of Black Marketing Act," the statement said.

The meeting concluded with a consensus between the central and state authorities to actively promote the use of alternative fertilisers and reduce the excessive reliance on chemical counterparts.

The meeting was attended by state agriculture ministers from various regions, senior officials from state governments, and senior officials from the Department of Fertilisers and the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

(With PTI inputs)