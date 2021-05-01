Mankind Pharma Pledges Rs 100 Cr For Welfare Of Families Of Martyred Frontline Warriors

As the country continues to grapple with the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic, healthcare and frontline workers are racing against time to contain its spread. Many dedicated Heroes have lost their lives in the process. As a responsible organization, Mankind Pharma is standing alongside the families of these heroes and will donate Rs 100 crores to support them.

Mankind Pharma has been involved in the country’s fight against the pandemic since the beginning. In 2020 Mankind Pharma donated around INR 130 crore to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, CM Care Fund, and to martyred healthcare workers and police personnel involved in fighting the pandemic. The company has donated ventilators, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medicines to the nation. Being a leading pharma company, Mankind Pharma has always aspired to be recognized as a top brand both in revenue and serving mankind through its CSR activities.

Mr Rajeev Juneja, Managing Director & Vice Chairman, Mankind Pharma, said, “Our fearless Heroes are doing their best to help people who are infected by COVID-19 or are suffering due to economic or social reasons brought about by the second wave of the pandemic. Being the first line of defence they are highly exposed to this deadly disease. Many have lost their lives fighting the pandemic and protecting us. Their invaluable service to the nation and humanity will not be forgotten. As a homage to them, we have pledged a fund of Rs 100 crore to support and care for the families of these lost warriors. This is not our duty, but a debt we owe them. Because they are truly our hope.”

Mr Juneja added: “They have already fought many battles for us. It’s time, we fight for them. Let’s protect ourselves from the clutches of the coronavirus and, in turn, protect them. Let us all promise to wear a mask whenever we step outside, maintain a distance of 6 feet at all times, and wash our hands regularly. Mankind Pharma will never forget the loss borne by the families of the deceased frontline warriors. The company knows we can never do enough to replace their void but we can at least try to help them ride through these trying times.”

