Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 89th edition of his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat speaking on a slew of topics concerning national interests and global matters. While he narrated a few inspiring stories from various places across the globe, PM Modi also outlined India's achievements in various fields including startups, healthcare, COVID-19, and his recent Japan visit for the QUAD summit.

One of the key topics discussed by the prime minister on Sunday was on India's rise in the startup ecosystem further going ahead of that of the United States and the United Kingdom.

A moment of pride for all of us as India becomes home to 100 Unicorns! #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/DyOrJW4GNB — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) May 29, 2022

Highlighting India's achievement in touching 100 unicorn startups earlier this month, PM Modi said that the country's startup ecosystem has gone to the rural and grassroots levels and further will witness new heights in the coming future.

Indian business will touch new heights with startup ecosystem: PM Modi

"A unicorn which is a startup worth at least Rs 7,500 crores each has now reached the figure of 100 in our country while the valuation of the unicorns is more than 330 billion dollars which means more than 25 lakh crores", he said further adding that in comparison to previous years, 14 new unicorns have come up this year.

"Earlier in 2014, 44 such startups were created while this year 14 more have been added to the list and I am confident that we will be witnessing more such startups that will rise to new heights in India. We also have committed mentors who will help to take the startup's projects to new heights", he further said.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the variety of fields in the country concerning startup businesses stating that it reflects spirit of new India and meets the advent of its growth. "Innovation will bring wealth to the country", he added.

In the meantime, PM Modi during his Mann Ki Baat address went on to speak about Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in reference to which he narrated an inspiring story from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu. Apart from that, recalling the COVID-19 situation, he asserted that the world is a better place as because of the enhanced vaccine coverage, more people are coming outside large.

Among other topics that he spoke include the issue of pollution in Kedarnath followed by this year's theme for Yoga Day, and his recent Japan visit where he participated in the QUAD summit with the United States, Australia, and Japan. PM Modi also noted that he met some wonderful personalities who share amazing attachments and love for India.

Image: PTI