Market Cap Of BSE-listed Firms Hit All-time High Of Rs 307 Lakh Crore

The market value of BSE-listed entities surged to an all-time high of Rs 306.66 lakh crore on Monday, on the back of positive sentiment in domestic equity benchmarks.

The BSE Sensex rose 367.47 points or 0.56 per cent, to settle at 66,527.67 points. It climbed 438.22 points during the day, or 0.66 per cent, to 66,598.42 points.

Investors' wealth rose Rs 2,50,254.54 crore.

"Benchmarks witnessed a positive session throughout the day, thanks to positive Wall Street cues in Friday's trade. The key positive catalyst is that the US economy expanded an annualised 2.4 per cent in Q2 (April-June), higher than 2 per cent in the previous period and way above the market estimates of 1.8 per cent," said Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Gainers and losers

NTPC rose 4 per cent after the company recorded over a 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the April-June quarter from the Sensex pack.

Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, JSW Steel, Wipro and Maruti were among the other major gainers.

Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints were the laggards.

Global markets

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong ended in the green.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. The US markets ended in positive territory on Friday.

"Strong buoyancy in Asian and European indices bolstered the local market sentiment, as the beaten-down sectors in recent sessions like IT, metals, power, and oil & gas stocks were the star performers. The undertone of our market is still bullish and hence we may not see such frenzied selling unless there is any major havoc in global markets," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of research (retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

The BSE smallcap gauge rose 1.31 per cent and midcap index surged 0.86 per cent.

Among indices, utilities rallied 2.47 per cent, power jumped 2.33 per cent, metals 1.73 per cent, industrials 1.66 per cent, services 1.33 per cent, capital goods 1.32 per cent, IT 1.28 per cent and commodities 1.25 per cent. FMCG emerged as the laggard.

(With PTI inputs)