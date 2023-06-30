Market Capitalisation Of BSE-listed Firms Touch All-time High Of Rs 296.48 Lakh Crore

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms touched an all-time high of Rs 296.48 lakh crore on Friday as the benchmark Sensex hit its new life time peak amid bullish investor sentiments.

Rallying for the third straight session, the 30-share Sensex surged 803.14 points or 1.26 per cent to settle at its life time closing high of 64,718.56 points. During the day, it zoomed 853.16 points or 1.33 per cent to reach its record intra-day peak of 64,768.58 points.

In three days, the BSE benchmark has surged 1,748.56 points or 2.77 per cent.

Thanks to the rally in equities, the market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies jumped to Rs 2,96,48,153.59 crore. In three days, investors wealth increased by Rs 5,80,740.05 crore.

On June 21, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms had hit an all-time high of Rs 2,94,36,594.50 crore.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra was the biggest gainer as it jumped 4.14 per cent. Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Maruti, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were the other gainers.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank and NTPC were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai ended in the green while Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower.

Equity markets in Europe were trading with gains. The US markets ended largely with gains in the overnight trade on Thursday.

BSE benchmark had surged 499.39 points or 0.79 per cent to settle at its lifetime closing high of 63,915.42 points on Wednesday. The Nifty climbed 154.70 points or 0.82 per cent to end at a record high of 18,972.10 points.

Markets were closed on Thursday on account of Eid al-Adha also known as Bakrid.