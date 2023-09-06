Market Closes Higher, Tata Consumer Gains On Potential Haldiram's Stake Purchase

Stock market overview: The equity market ended the day in positive territory, with a late rebound in consumer stocks, particularly Tata Consumer Products, driving gains despite global economic uncertainties.

The Nifty 50 index recorded a 0.18 per cent increase to reach 19,611.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.15 per cent higher at 65,880.52. Both indices had experienced losses of over 0.4 per cent earlier in the session before recovering in the final hour.

The fast-moving consumer goods index posted a 1 per cent gain, led by a notable 3.85 per cent surge in Tata Consumer, following reports that the Tata Group subsidiary is in discussions to acquire a stake in domestic snack food manufacturer Haldiram's. Tata Consumer emerged as the top gainer among Nifty 50 stocks.

On the other hand, metal stocks declined by 0.79 per cent after data revealed that China's services sector expanded at its slowest pace in eight months in August, raising concerns about growth in the world's second-largest economy.

China plays a pivotal role as both the largest producer and consumer of metals globally. Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries were among the prominent losers among Nifty 50 stocks.

Decline in business activity in Eurozone

Data from the Eurozone and the UK indicated a decline in business activity in August, casting a shadow over global economic prospects. Additionally, hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official and a lower-than-anticipated drop in US factory orders dragged down information technology (IT) stocks by 0.16 per cent.

Furthermore, the rise in Brent crude futures above the $90 per barrel mark, for the first time since November 2022, limited the gains in the Indian stock market.

Jaykrishna Gandhi, Head of Business Development for Institutional Equities at Emkay Global Financial Services, commented, "Increasingly the market is showing signs of weakness driven by weaker monsoon and a stronger dollar. If crude prices rise further, it will be detrimental for oil importers like India."

Among individual stocks, sugar companies such as Balrampur Chini Mills, Shree Renuka Sugars, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, and Dwarikesh Sugar posted gains ranging from 1.5 per cent to 6.1 per cent, benefiting from rising sugar prices amid concerns about production.

(With Reuters inputs)