Markets Dip Ahead Of RBI Policy Decision Announcement

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review and weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 165.16 points to 59,524.15 after a weak beginning. The broader NSE Nifty declined 45.5 points to 17,511.55. Among the Sensex firms, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Titan, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Nestle were the biggest laggards.

Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, State Bank of India and Tata Consultancy Services were the winners. In Asian markets, Seoul, Japan and Shanghai were quoting lower, while Hong Kong traded in the green. The US markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday.

"Ahead of the RBI's monetary policy announcement in the next few hours time, markets are likely to start on a cautious note with a negative bias. The outcome is important as it comes at a time when central banks across the globe continue to tame red-hot inflation," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said in his pre-market opening comment.

The 30-share BSE benchmark surged 582.87 points or 0.99 per cent to settle at 59,689.31 on Wednesday. The Nifty jumped 159 points or 0.91 per cent to close at 17,557.05.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.88 per cent to USD 84.25 per barrel. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) bought equities worth Rs 806.82 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

What to expect at the RBI announcement today?

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to increase the benchmark rates by 25 basis points to curb inflation rates. The RBI MPC started meeting on April 3 to discuss domestic and global factors before announcing the first bi-monthly monetary policy for 2023-24.

Why is today's meeting important?

This is the first RBI MPC meeting of FY24. the RBI holds six bi-monthly meeting to review its monetary policy. The monetary policy committee is constituted of six members. The meeting is also crucial because it follows close in steps of the Fed rate hike. The ongoing Ukraine-Russia war combined with the US banking crisis are some of the key reasons for worldwide financial imbalance. The RBI has maintained a hawkish eye on the global financial movements to contain inflation in the domestic market, so far.

(with PTI inputs)