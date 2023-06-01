Markets Extend Losses For 2nd Day In Highly Volatile Trade

Sensex and Nifty ended lower in highly volatile trade on Thursday due to selling in banking, metal and energy counters amid a mixed trend in global markets.

Falling for the second day in a row, Sensex declined by 193.70 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 62,428.54 even after a positive beginning. During the day, it fell by 263.1 points or 0.42 per cent to 62,359.14.

The NSE Nifty fell 46.65 points or 0.25 per cent to finish at 18,487.75. Despite challenges in the global economies, the domestic market displayed better than estimated Q4 earnings growth, along with 7.2 per cent GDP growth in FY23, adding buoyancy to the market during the week.

"Today the market closed with a marginal negative bias in which banks witnessed heavy profit-booking. Investors turned cautious in anticipation of inflationary pressures in the US after raising the US debt ceiling," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank fell by 3.42% and 3.31 per cent respectively. ICICI Bank, ITC, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies and Maruti were the other major laggards.

Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Nestle, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers.

Meanwhile, S&P Global Ratings said Reliance Industries Ltd's operating performance is likely to remain resilient over the next two years as the firm's growing presence in the digital and retail segments will temper softer earnings in the energy business. Reliance's shares fell by 0.51 per cent to close at Rs 2,462.05 on BSE.

Institutional investors lapped up Coal India's shares in the maiden government's stake sale this fiscal, with Rs 6,500 crore bids on the first day of the Offer for Sale (OFS).

Investors sought 28.76 crore against the 18.48 crore total shares offered in the two-day OFS according to stock exchange data. The government offered over 8.31 crore shares to institutional investors on Thursday under the OFS. It received bids for 28.76 crore shares.

"Within the Indian market, Coal India witnessed a 4 per cent decline as the government set the OFS floor price at Rs 225 per share. This announcement might have influenced investor sentiment and contributed to the profit booking in the market," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd.

In the broader market, BSE smallcap climbed 0.61 per cent and the midcap index rose by 0.11 per cent. Among the indices, bankex fell by 0.82 per cent, metal by 0.79 per cent, energy by 0.65 per cent, financial services by 0.41 per cent, telecommunication by 0.27 per cent and commodities by 0.18 per cent.

Realty jumped by 1.19 per cent, healthcare by 0.84 per cent, consumer discretionary by 0.64 per cent, utilities by 0.68 per cent and IT by 0.52 per cent.

"Markets traded volatile and ended marginally lower on the weekly expiry day. After the flat start, the Nifty fluctuated narrowly and finally settled around the day’s low at 18,487.75 levels.", said Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President, Technical Research at Religare Broking Ltd.

"Meanwhile, a mixed trend was witnessed on the sectoral front wherein banking and financials traded under pressure while pharma and realty edged higher. The outperformance continued from the broader front as both ended in the green", he added.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Hong Kong ended lower, while Tokyo and Shanghai settled in the green. Equity markets in Europe were trading in positive territory. The US markets ended lower on Wednesday.

European markets were largely higher on Thursday while Asian markets were mixed after the United States House of Representatives approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package, avoiding a default crisis.

The Federal Reserve officials hinted at a pause in interest-rate hikes according to Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

"Markets were sluggish with a negative bias as concerns over the delay in the US debt ceiling bill and decline in China’s factory activity prompted investors to trim exposure in banking and metal stocks. The strong Q4 GDP numbers failed to improve sentiments as the focus shifted to changes in the global arena," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.