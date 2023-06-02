Markets Settle With Gains After Falling For Two Days

Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Friday after two days of fall, helped by buying in metal, telecom and auto stocks amid a firm trend in global markets.

Automakers led by Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra reporting robust wholesales of passenger vehicles and GST collections crossing Rs 1.50 lakh crore for the third straight month in May added to the optimism.

Sensex climbed 118.57 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 62,547.11. During the day, it jumped by 291.3 points or 0.46 per cent to 62,719.84. Nifty advanced 46.35 points or 0.25 per cent to finish at 18,534.10.

Tata Steel was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising nearly 2 per cent, followed by Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro, Titan, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, ITC, State Bank of India and Nestle.

In contrast, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green. Equity markets in Europe were trading in positive territory. The US markets ended higher on Thursday.

Falling for the second day in a row, the Sensex declined 193.70 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 62,428.54 on Thursday. The Nifty fell 46.65 points or 0.25 per cent to finish at 18,487.75.