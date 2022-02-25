Market Today: Sensex Surges 1151.82 Points, Nifty Above 16,700 Amid Ukraine-Russia War

Following a rally in other Asian shares, Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Friday, surging 1,411.72 points to 55,941.63 and 428.95 points to 16,676.90, respectively.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 963.28 points or 1.77% at 55493.19, and the Nifty was up 289.80 points or 1.78% at 16537.80. About 1544 shares have advanced, 611 declined, and 68 shares were unchanged.

Among the Sensex-30 shares, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Ultratech Cement, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, and SBI were the top gainers, up to 4% higher. All Sensex shares were in the green.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 3% each and among individual stocks, Apollo Hospitals' stocks also rallied 3 percent. Apollo Hospitals will be replacing Indian Oil in the Nifty 50 Index.

The Indian stock market had crashed on Thursday following Russian President Vladimir Putin's declaration of a military operation in Ukraine, which resulted in a drop in major exchanges.

Russia invades Ukraine

As Russia continues its war against Ukraine, missiles rained down and air raid sirens were heard across the country on Thursday, February 24. Russian tanks and troops covered the borders of Ukraine and destroyed over 83 Ukrainian military facilities, including 11 airbases. Russia also seized Chernobyl, the site of a nuclear disaster in 1986 and where a decommissioned nuclear power plant and exclusion zone remain

The Russian jets carried out airstrikes on the Ukrainian city of Lutsk, which is located in the far west of the country. Amid reports of explosions and air raid sirens in cities across the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed that 137 civilians and military personnel were killed in the attacks and strikes. He called them "heroes" in a video address released early Friday in which he also said hundreds more have been wounded. Zelenskyy has ordered a full military mobilization to counter invasion by Russian troops.