Markolines Traffic Controls IPO: Date, Lot Size, Share Price, GMP; All You Need To Know

A leading highway operation and maintenance servicing provider company, Markolines Traffic Controls Ltd, has planned to issue its initial public offering (IPO). It is slated to start on September 15, Wednesday. A prospectus has been filed by the company with the BSE and provided details on the IPO. Furthermore, the prospectus provides detail on the shares to be offered. It says that the company will be offering 51.28 equity shares at a price of Rs 78 per equity share. It also includes the premium of Rs 68, and the overall offerings total to nearly Rs 40 crore.

According to ANI, the IPO, which will start on September 15, 2021, will conclude on September 20, 2021. The prospectus provides details regarding the IPO and states that 51,28,000 equity shares will be provided. Out of the total shares, 24,35,200 equity shares have been reserved for individual retail investors and non-institutional investors. The major proceedings from the issue will help strengthen the company's capital base and be further utilised for the working capital requirements. Investors will be able to check the listings on the BSE and SME.

Markolines Traffic Controls IPO Important Dates

IPO Opening Date: September 15, 2021

IPO Closing Date: September 20, 2021

IPO Price

IPO will be provided at Rs 78 per equity share

Market Lot

1600 Shares

IPO GMP

According to the company's prospectus, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) price of Markolines Traffic Controls Limited IPO is not yet provided.

Markoline Traffic Controls

The company was launched in 2002 and began functioning initially with road markings and later went into the business of operation and maintenance of highway projects. Over the years, the company has built its operations and is expecting sustainable growth in the upcoming year by enhancing its visibility among its existing and potential customers. The company's business operations are divided into two categories which include Highway Operations and Incident management. With the company promoters, Sanjay Bhanudas Patil And Karan Atul Bora, the lead manager of the issue will be Gretex Corporate Services Limited. Markolines is the brain child of Sanjay Patil.

