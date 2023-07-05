Maruti Suzuki Enters Rs 20 Lakh Plus Segment With MPV Invicto

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday launched the new Invicto at introductory prices ranging from Rs 24.8-Rs 28.4 lakh as it looks to gain a foothold in the premium three-row multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segment.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto variants and prices

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto in three variants and two seating configurations. The base variant is the Zeta+ which is a 7-seater, priced at Rs 24.79 lakh. The 8-seater version of Zeta+ is priced at Rs 24.84 lakh. Alpha+, which is the top model, is a 7-seater and is priced at Rs 28.42 lakh. The company expects the Invicto model to strengthen its presence in the overall MPV segment, where it already commands around 50 per cent market share.

The Invicto is powered by a 2-litre petrol engine mated with strong hybrid technology, with a mileage of 23.24 km per litre. It comes with a seating configuration of seven and eight seats.

The country's largest carmaker will source the strong hybrid model from Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) as part of a global collaboration between Toyota and Suzuki. Toyota Kirloskar Motor already sells Innova HyCross in the domestic market, and the same would be supplied to MSI with certain changes in design and other elements.

Maruti Suzuki's Invicto advertisement

Speaking at the launch event, Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the model has been carefully crafted to match the modern taste of NEXA customers, who want a premium three-row vehicle with the dynamism of an SUV.

Maruti Suzuki’s market share

Takeuchi said that the company's Grand Vitara, Fronx and Jimny have significantly increased the automaker's market share in the SUV segment. Maruti Suzuki’s share in SUV segment has increased to nearly 20 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year, from 8.5 per cent during the same period last year.

"While we are at the second position in the industry now, it is only a matter of time before we take the number one position in the SUV segment," he said.

Suzuki's growth strategy

Takeuchi said MSI's parent, Suzuki Motor Corporation, has outlined a robust growth plan. As per Suzuki's growth strategy towards 2030, it targets to achieve a global turnover of Rs 4.32 lakh crore in FY31.

It is double the turnover of Rs 2.16 lakh crore achieved in FY22. To achieve the target, Suzuki has planned an investment of about Rs 2.8 lakh crore by FY 31 towards enriching products, bringing in new technologies, and setting up new facilities.

"India of course will play a very big role in this goal," Takeuchi said, adding MSI's turnover would also double by 2030-31.

The company is also expanding its manufacturing capacities in line with anticipated market growth in 2030.

"Construction at our new manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda is in full swing, and we plan to commission the first plant with an annual manufacturing capacity of 2.5 lakh units by 2025," Takeuchi said.

Once fully operational, the facility will have an annual capacity to manufacture 10 lakh vehicles and will be one of the world's largest single location manufacturing sites, he added.

MSI reported a 10 per cent increase in total wholesales at 1,78,083 units in May 2023 compared to 1,61,413 units in May 2022.

Utility vehicle sales, including the Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga, increased 65 per cent to 46,243 units as compared to 28,051 vehicles.

Suzuki's EV ambitions

Suzuki's first global strategic EV, eVX

According to Takeuchi , Suzuki has a well-defined road map for carbon neutrality in India.

"We are committed to bringing six EVs by FY 31 across different segments. Besides, in our journey of vehicle decarbonization, we will continue to deploy multiple powertrain technologies like CNG and Hybrid in our products and introduce biofuels like Ethanol Flex Fuel and Biogas," he added.