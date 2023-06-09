Last Updated:

Maruti Suzuki Launches Alto K10 Based Tour H1 For Commercial Segment At Rs 4.8 Lakh

The CNG trim of the model, which is based on the latest generation of Alto K10, is tagged at Rs 5.7 lakh.

India Business
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 | Image: Maruti Suzuki


Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has launched a new entry-level commercial hatchback Tour H1 with price starting at Rs 4.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The CNG trim of the model, which is based on the latest generation of Alto K10, is tagged at Rs 5.7 lakh.

The model comes equipped with 1-litre petrol engine.

"The all-new Tour H1 carries on the legacy and trust built by the Alto K10 for the commercial segment," MSI Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a regulatory filing.

The model comes with next-gen K 10C engine with a host of comfort, convenience, and safety features, he added.

Available in both petrol and factory-fitted S-CNG options, Tour H1 offers a fuel-efficiency rating of 24.60 kilometre per litre for the petrol-fuelled version, and 34.46 kilometre per kilogramme for the S-CNG variant, MSI said.

READ | Maruti Suzuki Super Carry comes loaded with features and is like no other
READ | Maruti Suzuki sales rise 10% to 1,78,083 units in May, utility vehicle sales jump 65%
READ | Maruti Suzuki launches Jimny, aims for dominance in SUV market

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT