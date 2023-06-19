Maruti Suzuki Opens Booking For Upcoming Three-row Utility Vehicle Invicto

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday opened bookings for its upcoming premium three-row utility vehicle Invicto.

The vehicle, which will be launched on July 5, can be booked with a payment of Rs 25,000 from the company's premium retail outlet NEXA showrooms or through online, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

The Invicto will mark the company's entry into the premium three-row segment, as it looks to gain a foothold in the above Rs 20 lakh segment with the new model after having attained leadership in the Rs 15-20 lakh vehicle segment last fiscal.

According to MSI Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava, the three-row SUV/MPV segment stood at around 2.58 lakh units last fiscal with vehicles priced over Rs 20 lakh accounting for around 1.2-1.25 lakh units.

The company is targeting customers who want a premium three-row vehicle with the characteristics of SUV and MPV both.

MSI will source the strong hybrid model from Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) as part of a global collaboration between Toyota and Suzuki.

TKM already sells Innova HyCross in the domestic market and the same would be supplied to MSI with certain changes in design and other elements.