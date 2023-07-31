Maruti Suzuki Q1 Profit More Than Doubles On Strong SUV Sales

The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki on Monday said that its profit more than doubled in first quarter of current financial year as it benefited from higher sales of pricier and margin-boosting utility vehicles (UV). However, sales of its cars in mini segment, which mark the entry level cars, dropped 17 per cent to 40,400 units.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 2,485 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared to analysts' estimate of Rs 2,475 crore as per Refinitiv data. Its profit surged 145 per cent from Rs 1,012.8 crore during the same period last year.

The company's net sales were up 22 per cent at Rs 30,845 crore, led by a more than 50 per cent rise in UV sales.

Meanwhile, the company said it would terminate its contract manufacturing agreement with Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) and exercise the option to acquire the shares of SMG from parent Suzuki Motor Corp.

As per the exchange filing from the company, passenger vehicle wholesales rose by 12.2 per cent, faster than the industry's growth.

It achieved a market share of 20 per cent in the SUV segment on the back of a strong product lineup. The filing said that the company was also among the leaders in the Rs 10 lakh-Rs 20 lakh price segment.

Invicto: First Rs 20 lakh plus car

The company made its debut in the Rs 20 lakh plus segment with the launch of the Invicto, which is powered by a strong hybrid powertrain.

The company's service network widened to more than 4,500 touchpoints.

Largest exporter of passenger vehicles

Maruti Suzuki's export portfolio expanded with the export of Fronx to Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It continued to be the largest exporter of passenger vehicles from India, with overall exports of 63,000 units.

Augmenting our ambitious exports plans, we began exports of Fronx to international markets. We thank customers for their belief in #MarutiSuzuki cars and the affirmative response Fronx received in domestic markets. We intend to replicate this success overseas as well. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/BosjpMPMTM — Maruti Suzuki (@Maruti_Corp) July 6, 2023

Reducing the carbon footprint

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales of CNG vehicles, which stood at more than 1,13,000 units. Its CNG Penetration also rose to 27 per cent. More than 1 lakh vehicles were dispatched through the railways, with a share of 22 per cent in the overall dispatches. The company announced the setup of two solar plants with a capacity of 22 MWp by FY25, taking the overall capacity to 48 MWp.

Maruti Suzuki shares ended 1.42 per cent higher at Rs 9,806 ahead of its earnings announcement.

(With Reuters inputs)

