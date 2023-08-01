Maruti Suzuki Sales Rise Marginally In July, Utility Vehicles Segment Posts 166% Growth

The demand for utility vehicles in India has led to a 3 per cent increase in the total sales for Maruti Suzuki India in the month of July. Total sales stood came in at 1,81,630 units in July 2023 as against 175,916 units in the year ago period.

Category wise sales

The sale of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 1,52,126 units in July 2023 as compared to 1,42,850 units in the July 2022, a growth of 6 per cent, the statement added.

Sale of mini segment cars including Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, the total number steeply declined to 9,590 units in July as against 20,333 units sold during the same month a year ago.

The sales of cars such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, and Swift which come under the compact cars segment, also fell sharply by 21 per cent to 67,102 units as compared with 84,818 units in the year-ago period.

However, the sale of utilitly vehicles consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Jimny and XL6, jumped exponentially to 62,049 units in July 2023, a jump of over two-fold as against 23,272 units dispatched in July 2022.

The country's largest car maker said its exports last month stood at 22,199 units over 20,311 units in the same month last year.

Maruti Suzuki terminates agreement with Suzuki Motor Gujarat

In a separate development, Maruti Suzuki on Monday said that it is terminating the contract manufacturing agreement it had with Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), and also it will exercise the option to acquire the shares of SMG from parent Suzuki Motor Corp (SMC).

Considering the growth of car market in India and the export potential which the country commands, Maruti Suzuki said it would need to increase its production capacity to about 4 million cars per annum by 2030-31, almost double from current levels.

"In 2014, we had made a very unique proposal to our shareholders that our Gujarat manufacturing facility will be set up by Suzuki Japan, and they'd set up a 100 per cent owned subsidiary to make cars for MSIL. The contract manufacturing agreement (CMA) was signed in 2015 and has worked well for the last 8 years.

But since then the overall situation in the car industry and the country has changed substantially. This relates to the growth of the car market in India, the country and the number of vehicle technologies. MSIL already has 2 million capacity, moving towards 4 million units by 2030. Because of the imperative of reducing carbon footprint, we are exploring many different alternative technologies, model numbers have increased substantially . It has been concluded that the contract manufacturing arrangement will not work satisfactorily. We need to find a reorganisation that works for the next decade", RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki.

(With PTI inputs)