Maruti Suzuki Steps In To Support Healthcare Amid COVID-19, Advances Factory Shutdown

In a bid to contribute their part to the nation's battle against COVID-19, Indian automobile giant Maruti Suzuki announced that it was advancing the maintenance shutdown of its Haryana-based manufacturing plants to direct the oxygen that it was consuming to medical and COVID-19 needs. As per an official statement of the company, from May 1 Maruti Suzuki would shut down all production in its Gurugram and Manesar factories for maintenance a month earlier than the scheduled date.

“As part of the car manufacturing process, Maruti Suzuki uses a small amount of oxygen in its factories while relatively much larger quantities are used by the manufacturers of components. In the current situation, we believe that all available oxygen should be used to save lives”, Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

Moreover, apart from the company's manufacturing facilities in Haryana, Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), will also remain shut till May 9, 2021." The company has been informed that Suzuki Motor Gujarat has taken the same decision for its factory," it added.

Suzuki's Gujarat-based plant, which manufactures cars on a contract basis for MSI, has an annual production capacity of 7.5 lakh units. The company has revealed that even amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was going strong and had registered only 1,280 active cases of the virus among its 30,000 strong workforce.

The decision comes after the Centre on April 25 restricted industrial usage of Oxygen and directed all manufacturing units to maximise their production to ensure that uninterrupted supply is available for COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned the procurement of 1 Lakh Portable Oxygen Concentrators from the PM Cares Fund after chairing a high-level review meeting on Wednesday. In addition to this, PM Modi also sanctioned 500 new Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen plants through PM-CARES, days after the Cabinet approved 713 PSA plants.

India reported 3,60,960 fresh cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday which took the total tally of cases in India to 1,79,97,267. As of April 28, there are 29,78,709 active cases in the country which has witnessed 2,61,162 recoveries and 3,293 deaths in the last 24 hours.