Massive ED Success: Over 91kg Gold & 340kg Silver Seized From 4 Premises In Key PMLA Case

The Enforcement Directorate has seized Rs 91.5 kg gold and 340 kg silver, valued at Rs 47.76 crore, following raids in connection with the money laundering probe against Parekh Aluminex Limited. The recoveries were made during searches on four premises belonging to Raksha Bullion and Classic Marbles.

According to the ED, Parekh Aluminex Ltd had duped banks and took loans to the tune of Rs 2296.58 crore. The money was then siphoned off by layering through various firms. The cash was routed to several accounts in the context of providing unsecured loans and investments. "The same was not the purpose of taking the loans and there were no agreements in place for such transaction," the federal agency said.

Gold and silver were recovered from two private lockers, says ED

During the raids, ED had founds keys to private lockers on the premises of Raksha Bullion. "On searching the private Lockers, it was found that the locker operation was being done without following the proper norms. No KYC was followed and there was no CCTV camera installed at the premise. There was no In and out Register. Searching the locker premise revealed that there were 761 lockers of which 3 belonged to M/s Raksha Bullion," the agency said.

The agency seized 91.5kg of gold and 152 kg of silver. An additional 188 kg of silver was recovered from the premises of Raksha Bullion.

The ED registered a money laundering case against Parekh Aluminex Ltd on March 8, 2018. Previously, Rs 49.97 crore and Rs 158.26 crore was seized in June 2019 and September 2019, respectively.

The key accused named in the CBI chargesheet are Parekh Aluminex Ltd chairman and managing director, late Amitabh Arun Parekh, Deepen Arun Parekh, Chetan Pabari, Arun Kantilal Parekh, chartered accountant (CA) Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd and J Bhagwati Impex among others.