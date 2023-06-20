Matter Motor Works Partners With Bharti Airtel For IoT Solution In EV Aera

Electric mobility startup Matter Motor Works on Tuesday said it has partnered with Bharti Airtel to deploy the latter's IoT (Internet of Things) solution in its electric motorbike Aera.

Airtel will enable advanced automotive grade 'E-Sims' on all Matter Aera bikes, and its IoT platform 'Airtel IoT Hub' will help with the real-time tracking of the bikes, monitoring performance with advanced analytics while also offering a smart and connected experience, Matter Motor Works said in a statement.

In the first phase, 60,000 Matter bikes will be enabled with Airtel e-sims with advanced IoT features and the company plans to produce over 3 lakh such bikes over the next three years, it added.

Matter Founder and CEO Mohal Lalbhai said the Internet-enabled motorbike has the power to curate and redesign connected experiences.

Airtel CEO, Emerging Business, Harish Laddha said the company continues to strongly drive the IoT agenda and is currently working with a whole host of companies in the industry, including electric vehicles, automotive, utilities, logistics and fin-tech.

"We look forward to this partnership (with Matter), to setting new benchmarks and demonstrating how technology can enable efficient services and solutions for companies that embrace technology," he added.