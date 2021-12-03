Max retail price of 505 alcohol brands fixed under new excise policy of Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) In implementation of its new excise policy, the Delhi government has so far registered 516 liquor brands and fixed maximum retail price for 505 brands, government officials said on Friday.

The 505 brands include 166 brands of whiskey, 154 of wine, 65 of beer and 55 of vodka, according to excise officials.

“Total 516 liquor brands have been registered so far. Out of 516 registered brands, fee of 507 have been paid. MRP (maximum retail price) for 505 liquor brands have been fixed till Friday,” an excise department official said requesting anonymity.

Under the new excise policy of Delhi, 849 swanky liquor vends are being set up in 32 zones across the city. One retail licensee will have 27 liquor shops per zone.

The new policy aims at revolutionising consumer experience by replacing existing liquor vends in the nooks and corners of the city with posh and stylish liquor stores spread over at least 500 square feet area with walk-in facility.

These shops will be spacious, well-lit and air-conditioned.

The officials said that other liquor types for which the MRP has been fixed include 34 brands of rum, 11 brands of gin, five brands of brandy and liqueur and 10 brands of mixed alcoholic beverages.

Wholesale prices of various brands of liquor may increase by eight to nine per cent, they said.

The impact on wholesale prices due to incorporation of factors like central sales tax at two per cent, profit margin for wholesaler, import pass fee and freight and handling charges, will cause 10 per cent to 25 per cent rise for some brands of whisky (Indian manufactured foreign liquor), with fluctuation per unit from eight per cent (Royal Stag Premier) to 25.9 per cent (Blenders Pride Rare), according to an order issued by the excise department in October.

Later in a statement, the excise department said that in the new excise policy, the brand registration process has been rationalised in order to make all niche brands available for residents of Delhi.

“We have processed all applications and there is no brand registration pending. The department is endeavouring more brands in coming times depending upon the applications received in regard to brand registration for the year 2021-22,” the statement said.

This will further give customers a wide choice in terms of brand availability, it added.

The policy also allows opening of five super-premium retail vends having an area of 2,500 square feet. Liquor tasting facility will also be developed at these super-premium retail vends.

The new excise policy also allows the sale of liquor in bottles at restaurants. PTI AKM ANB ANB

