May Auto Sales: Recovery For Two-wheeler Sales To Continue On Back Of Uptick In Replacemen

Auto sales for the month of May are going to be robust, as per the channel check conducted by brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services.

"The channel checks indicate the recovery in the two-wheeler space to continue as the entry/rural segment supplements the premium/urban categories on uptick in replacement demand. PVs will see an uptrend in the month of May. Overall volume growth to endure, except in CVs and Tractors. The volumes for CVs are expected to be subdued, on pre-buy in the past months," Emkay said in a research report.

The brokerage firm expects domestic volumes to improve 72 per cent for Bajaj Auto, 25 per cent for TVS Motor, 30 per cent for Eicher Motor-Royal Enfield, and 5 per cent for Hero Moto Corp Ltd.

“The market leader Hero Moto’s retail volume (as per Vahan) is up 11 per cent year-on-year on month-to-date (MTD) basis (versus 4 per cent industry growth), taking cue from the 12 per cent growth over March-April 2023 (combined). Overall volume is expected at 75,000 for Royal Enfield (18 per cent YoY), 2,85,000 for Bajaj Auto (14 per cent YoY), 3,05,000 for TVS Motor Ltd (6 per cent YoY) and 5 lakh for Hero Moto (3 per cent YoY). The OEM commentary in the just-concluded earnings season has turned constructive, with Bajaj Auto guiding to 6-8 per cent industry growth in FY24 (including recovery in the 100cc segment) and HeroMoto reiterating its guidance of double-digit industry revenue growth this year,” Emkay Global said.

Meanwhile, the country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki is expected to report total sales of 1,78,100 units up 9 per cent from 1,60,500 units company sold during the same month last year.

“Maruti Suzuki expects sports utility vehicles (SUVs) to drive market-share gains in FY24 and thereafter: Riding on its strong SUV suite (new Brezza, Grand Vitara, Fronx and the upcoming Jimny – slated for a 7-Jun 23 launch), Maruti expects to outperform the underlying 5-7 per cent industry growth in FY24; also, it aims to capture market leadership in SUVs with 25 per cent share in the space (now 43 per cent of industry volumes), towards its ambition of regaining overall market share,” Emkay added.

Starting Thursday all the auto companies are likely to report their monthly sales numbers.

