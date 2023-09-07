Mazagon Dock Signs Master Ship Repair Agreement With US Ahead Of G20 Meet

The country's leading ship and submarine maker Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) has signed Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the US Government. The Mumbai-based company has inked a deal with NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka, an entity of the US Government.

Mazagon Dock-NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center agreement

The agreement comes a day ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to India for the G20 Summit and bilateral meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The agreement between the two entities is a non-financial agreement. There are only two shipyards in the country including MDL who have signed MSRA. The agreement is expected to open-up voyage repairs of US Navy Ships at Mazagon Dock, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Mazagon Dock shares surged 9.59 per cent to close at record high of Rs 2,087.75 ahead of the announcement of deal.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder shares have surged a whopping 451 per cent or over five-fold from Rs 379 to Rs 2,088.85, in a matter of one year, making it one of the best performing stocks of the year. The stock has skyrocketed from 52-week low of Rs 379 on the back of government’s impetus to make India self-reliant in defence manufacturing and making India as one of the global hubs in defence manufacturing. In addition to these initiatives, strong order book of the company has led to investors place bullish bets on the stock.

With today’s surge in stock price, Mazagon Dock's market capitalisation crossed Rs 41,000 crore sparking valuation concerns among investors.

Highlighting measures undertaken by government to reform the defence space, market expert Ravi Singh said there is much more to happen in defence amid upcoming G20 summit. “The Indian defence sector has experienced significant reforms, leading to improved efficiency, self-reliance, and capabilities. In view of the upcoming G20 summit, there is much more to happen in these defence stocks. Mazagon Dock outlook is positive from a medium to long term perspective with a possibility of it touching levels of Rs 2,250 per share in the near term,” Singh said.

The company had a strong order book at the end of financial year March 2023 with total order book standing at Rs 38,775 crore. During the previous financial year Mazagon Dock delivered one ship and one submarine to Indian Navy and it was granted two patents.

The company clocked net profit of Rs 1,073 crore on revenue of Rs 7,827 crore in financial year 2022-23.

