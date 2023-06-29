McCann Worldgroup Bags Advertising And Marketing Communications Operations For Air India

McCann Worldgroup India, led by writer and poet Prasun Joshi has bagged the coveted advertising and marketing communications operations for Air India.

The agency said it is committed to carving out a new brand platform for Air India and designing a comprehensive range of multi-channel marketing communication strategies.

McCann Worldgroup India came out victorious after going through a rigorous evaluation process leaving behind Multi-agency pitches.

Air India official says, 'We are building Air India as a ‘Global Airline''

Speaking about the development, Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commerciel and Transformation Officer, Air India, said, “We are building Air India as a ‘Global Airline with an Indian Heart’. This is a brand that is close to the heart of flyers around the world, and the new Air India will be a manifestation of the aspirations of the global Indisn. With McCann Worldgroup as a partner, we expect to transform the brand into one of the most admired and trusted brands in India and overseas."

Pitch helmed by Prasoon Joshi

The entire pitch was helmed by Prasoon Joshi, CEO & CCO at McCann Worldgroup India and Chairman, Asia Pacific.

“Elaborating his vision for Air India, Joshi said, “Air India is a brand that inspires us, and we are excited to partner with them as they chart a new course. We are thankful to our stellar management team at McCann Worldgroup India and our global leadership for their contributions. We look forward to collaborating with Air India and offering the best-in-class strategic and creative services that build on and take the brand to newer heights.

Echoing similar sentiments Daryl Lee, Global CEO, of McCann Worldgroup, said, “We are honoured to partner with Air India at this pivotal and exciting time in the brand’s history.

“Air India’s ambition is bold, their heritage is undeniable and the opportunity to showcase the wonders of today’s India is immense. It is our privilege to write the next great chapter of this iconic brand for the world, and to help Air India earn an even more meaningful role in people’s lives in India and around the globe,” he added.