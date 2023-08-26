Medi Assist Makes Second Attempt To Go Public, Files IPO Papers With SEBI

Medi Assist IPO: Medical insurance provider Medi Assist Healthcare Services, on Friday, filed preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds via an initial share sale. This is the second time Medi Assist will try to go public. The company had filed papers for the first time in 2021 for floating an IPO but deferred the maiden public issue amid pandemic-induced rough market conditions. The initial public offering (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.8 crore equity shares of Medi Assist by promoters and existing shareholders, according to the fresh draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed by the company.

Vikram Jit Singh Chhatwal, Medimatter Health Management, Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd, Bessemer Health Capital LLC, and Investcorp Private Equity Fund I will be selling shares in the offer for sale (OFS). Since the issue is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds and all the funds will go to the selling shareholders. Furthermore, Axis Capital, Nuvama Wealth Management, IIFL Securities, and SBI Capital Markets have been appointed as merchant bankers to advise the company on the IPO.

While explaining the reason for going public, the company said it is focused at achieving the benefit of listing equity shares on the stock exchanges and carrying out OFS for the selling shareholders.

Set up in 2002, Bengaluru-based Medi Assist is a health-tech and insurtech company focused on administering health benefits across the spectrum to employers, retail members, and public health scheme benificiaries. The equity shares of the company will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as well as the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

(With inputs from PTI)