MedPlus Health share price surges on listing day, debuts at 30% over issue price

MedPlus Health made a strong debut on the stock market on Thursday, December 23, 2021. While the IPO issue price of MedPlus Health shares was Rs. 796 per share, the MedPlus Health shares listing at Rs. 1,040 on the National Stock Exchange and Rs. 1,015 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, providing investors with a premium of around 30%. For those catching up, MedPlus Health is a pharmacy retailer based in Hyderabad.

The MedPlus Health shares listing provided a decent premium to the early investors. As of 02:00 PM on December 23, 2021, the MedPlus Health price is Rs. 1,105.90, surging even higher than its listing price on the stock exchange. Before the listing on NSE and BSE, MedPlus Health shares had commanded a grey market premium of Rs. 180. The Rs. 1,398.30 crore IPO of MedPlus Health was open from December 13 and December 15, 2021.

MedPlus Health shares listing and status

According to its current price, the MedPlus Health shares are trading over 35% over their initial issue price. According to data from BSE, the market capitalization of the firm stood at Rs. 13,074.71 crores. So far, over one crore shares of MedPlus Health have been traded on the National Stock Exchange and over nine lakh shares have been traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. MedPlus was established in 2006 and it is currently the second-largest pharmacy retail network.

Medplus IPO subscription status

The Medplus IPO opened for subscription on Monday, December 13, and closed on Wednesday. The initial offer was subscribed 1.46 times on the second day. On the third and final day of subscription by 11:30 am, the Medplus IPO was subscribed 2.20 times. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 3.12 times, while those for non-institutional investors received 0.70 subscriptions. Meanwhile, the portion kept for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 0.53 per cent and the portion kept for employees were subscribed 1.83 times.

