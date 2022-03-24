Meet Ruchi Kalra & Asish Mohapatra, India's First Couple To Each Run A Unicorn

Oxyzo Financial Services, a digital lending startup co-founded on Wednesday said that it achieved the milestone of USD 1 billion valuations, thus becoming a unicorn. The firm managed to hit the milestone with its maiden fundraising round of USD 200 million. Interestingly, the company co-founded by Ruchi Kalra has become a unicorn less than a year after her husband Asish Mohapatra's OfBusiness reached the same status, making them the country's first husband and wife to build their respective startups into unicorns.

Ruchi Kalra, 38, and Asish Mohapatra, 41, are alums of the Indian Institute of Technology. Kalra is the chief executive officer of Oxyzo while Mohapatra is the CEO of OfBusiness. According to Bloomberg, the couple had first ventured into the startup world with OfBusiness, which they started along with three others in early 2016. Following the venture, Kalra, Mohapatra and three others 2017 founded Oxyzo. A blend of the words oxygen and ozone, Oxyzo was founded as an offshoot of the couple's first startup.

Oxyzo Financial Services and OfBusiness

Oxyzo later went on to raise funding from Matrix Partners and Creation Investments in what is one of the largest Series A rounds in India's startup industry. The firm uses technology to crunch data and provide purchase financing to businesses, giving out cash-flow based loans in a credit-starved country where small and medium businesses struggle to get working capital. With the company’s growth, investors described Kalra as the country's "first female founder in India of a profitable, fintech unicorn."

Meanwhile, OfBusiness, formally known as OFB Tech Pvt., is a firm that supplies bulk raw materials such as steel, diesel, food grains and industrial chemicals to small and medium-sized businesses. The company’s valuation surpassed the USD 1 billion mark after its fundraising round last year. SoftBank and other big names invested in the firm in April last year, leading to the company making a leap in valuation.

It is noteworthy that Oxyzo has been profitable ever since the company’s inception. The two startups are run separately with different offices and teams as they continue to grow. Ruchi Kalra of Oxyzo Financial Services and Asish Mohapatra of OfBusiness are now the country’s first husband and wife to build their respective startups into unicorns.

Image: LinkedIn/ Asish Mohapatra/ Ruchi Kalra