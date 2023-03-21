Mehul Choksi Gets Off Interpol's Wanted List: Everything You Need To Know

The name of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, wanted in Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, has been removed from the INTERPOL database of Red Notices. The decision to remove his name was undertaken based on his plea filed in the Lyon-headquartered agency. This comes as a major setback for India and its investigating agencies. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has chosen to remain tight-lipped on the development.

Interpol issued Red Notice against Choksi in 2018, after he fled from India after making discrepancies in monetary terms. According to reports, the Red Notice is the highest form of security alert that is issued by INTERPOL, consisting of 195 member countries. The security alert is given to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and nab the person absconding from the home country.

Earlier, fugitive Choksi had challenged the application of CBI seeking issuance of a Red Notice against him and called the case a result of political conspiracy. He also went on to raise his concerns over his personal safety, health and jail conditions in India. According to media reports, the matter was pending before an Interpol committee's court that called the Commission for Control of Files, which later cleared the Red Notice against Choksi.

Lawyer of Choksi, Vijay Aggarwal, said, "Due to the efforts of the legal team & genuine claim of kidnapping of my client (Mehul Choksi) & as this abduction attempt is not approved by the international community, the RCN issued by INTERPOL against my client has been removed: Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, lawyer for Mehul Choksi on Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued against Mehul Choksi withdrawn by INTERPOL."

CBI files seperate charge sheet for Choksi, Nirav Modi

In view of the PNB scam, sources say that CBI has mentioned the names of Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi separately in the charge sheet. The CBI has gone on to mention that Choksi swindled Rs 7,080.86 crore, making it one of the biggest banking scams in the country at over ₹ 13,000 crore and Nirav Modi allegedly siphoned ₹ 6,000 crores.

Reportedly, Choksi disappeared from his sanctuary in Antigua and Barbuda in May 2021 and appeared in front of the media in Dominica, a country in the Caribbean, where he was detained for illegal entry. A team of officials, led by CBI DIG Sharda Raut, rushed to Dominica after the reports of Choksi being detained surfaced. Every effort to bring him back was made based on an Interpol Red Notice against him.

Chokis's lawyer in London also went on to highlight that Choksi was removed from Antigua and Barbuda, whereas a citizen he enjoys rights to approach the British Queen's Privy Council as a last resort in cases on his citizenship and extradition to Dominica where these rights are not available to him.

The team of Indian officials that went to Dominica to bring back Choksi had to return with empty hands as Choksi's lawyers moved with unprecedented agility to file a habeas corpus petition before the Dominica High Court which was admitted for hearing.

He was given bail by the Dominica High Court in July 2021, after spending 51 days in jail, to travel back to Antigua to seek medical help from a neurologist based there with a provision that he will return to face trial when he gets the certificate of fitness.

