Mehul Choksi's Woes Compound As CBI Files FIR Against Him For Allegedly Defrauding IFCI

In more trouble for the PNB fraud case accused Mehul Choksi, the CBI registered a fresh case against him and others on April 30 for allegedly defrauding Industrial Finance Corporation of India Ltd. (IFCI). Basically, IFCI Mumbai's Assistant General Manager (Law) Yamini Das had filed a complaint with the CBI on November 24, 2020, accusing Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GGL), its Director Mehul Choksi, 4 valuers and others of indulging in a criminal conspiracy to cheat the corporation. The GGL through Choksi induced IFCI to sanction a corporate loan of Rs.25 crore in March 2016 in order to meet its long-term working capital requirement.

It is worth noting that it had disbursed Rs.25 crore after shares and jewellery twice the loan amount were pledged with it. After GGL defaulted in the repayment of the loan instalment, IFCI could sell shares amounting to only Rs.4.07 crore as Choksi's client ID was suspended by NSDL. When it got the GGL jewels valued again in 2018 with an intention to sell them, their value dropped by a whopping 98%. Thus, the accused were booked under 120B r/w 420, 468, 471 of the IPC and 13(2), r/w 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The FIR stated, "It is prima facie revealed that Mehul Choksi with dishonest and fraudulent intention colluded with the valuers and got the valuation of the pledged jewels done with exorbitant and inflated value. Further, it also came to light that the diamonds are of low-quality lab prepared chemical vapour diamonds and other inferior colour stones and not real gemstones. The account of GGL was classified as NPA with effect from June 30, 2018, thereby causing a wrongful loss of Rs.22,06,20,106 to IFCI and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused."

Here are excerpts from the FIR

The Mehul Choksi case

Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from PNB using letters of undertaking. He secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018. While India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018, Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne commenced the process of revoking his citizenship on October 14, 2019.

The Mehul Choksi citizenship issue gained traction again after he was reported "missing" on May 23, 2021, after going out for dinner. Four days later, the Dominican government issued an official statement confirming that the fugitive had been detained for illegal entry into the country. Thereafter, the Antigua and Barbuda PM refused to accept him back and held that the PNB scam accused can be repatriated to India on being declared persona non grata by Dominica.

On July 12, 2021, Justice Bernie Stephenson of the Dominica High Court granted him bail based on the medical reports submitted in the court. While seeking bail, the PNB scam accused had attached his medical reports including the CT scan which showed "mildly worsening hematoma". After spending 51 days in custody in Dominica, he arrived in Antigua and Barbuda on July 14, 2021, on a private plane and was received at the airport by the representatives of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.