Mercedes-Benz Launches New MAR 20X 3S Outlet In Madurai

Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has inaugurated its revamped MAR 20X showroom in Madurai, as part of its initiative to strengthen its network in India. This new showroom, known as MAR 20X 3S, brings the total number of such outlets operated by Mercedes-Benz in India to 12.

What is the MAR 20X?

The MAR 20X format is characterised by modern retail practices, focusing on design, architecture, customer-oriented processes, and digital enhancements. The showroom, situated on the Kappalur bypass, serves customers from Madurai and the surrounding areas.

It has a total area of 30,000 sq ft with a built-up area of 18,000 sq ft and features all cars from the Mercedes-Benz lineup. The facility is staffed by 35 trained professionals and includes Mercedes-Benz-certified private and semi-private consultancy areas for customers.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mercedes-Benz Vice-President of Customer Services and Corporate Affairs Shekhar Bhide, Sundaram Motors Executive Director Sharath Vijayaraghavan, and other senior officials.

(With PTI Inputs)