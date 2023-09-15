Last Updated:

Mercedes Launches Electric SUV EQE In India For Rs 1.39 Crore

The Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic electric SUV has EV-specific design elements, including sleek lines, a closed-off grille, and aerodynamically optimised wheels.

Business Desk
Mercedes

The launch marks Mercedes-Benz's third electric vehicle (EV) in its India lineup | Image Credit: Mercedes


Mercedes-Benz on Friday, September 15, introduced its all-electric SUV, the EQE 500 4Matic, to the Indian market, setting the price at Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom). The launch marks Mercedes-Benz's third electric vehicle (EV) in its India lineup, following the EQB and EQS models. The company is now offering a 10-year warranty on the EQE electric SUV's battery, a first for the brand.

Mercedes-Benz will be selling the EQE SUV in India as a completely built-up (CBU) unit. In addition to the vehicle launch, the company has unveiled a new app that integrates the charging network, granting users access to over 150 DC chargers beyond the franchise network.

Design and external features 

 

Mercedes EQE | Image Credit: Mercedes 

The Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic electric SUV has EV-specific design elements, including sleek lines, a closed-off grille, and aerodynamically optimised wheels. It features a sloping roofline and a tilted tailgate, along with a signature LED light bar beneath the front grille and adaptive LED headlights. The EQE also sports illuminated running boards, flush door handles, and striking 20-inch glossy-black alloy wheels. The vehicle benefits from air suspension, allowing for a 25 mm increase in height. The boot space of the EQE is 520 litres.

Features

Mercedes EQE | Image Credit: Mercedes 

The Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 offers a luxurious and tech-forward cabin. It has a 56-inch 'Hyperscreen' layout, which incorporates three distinct displays. These displays run on the latest MBUX operating system, which is responsive to voice commands through the 'Hey Mercedes' prompt and supports OTA software updates via a SIM card. Among the standout interior features are ventilated front seats with an 8-step adjustable massage system, dynamic ambient lighting, wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a HEPA air filter, Mercedes Me connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, a premium Burmester surround sound system, and a head-up display.

