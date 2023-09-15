Merchandise Trade Deficit At $24.16 Billion In August

August trade data: The Merchandise trade deficit in August was wider than expected and came in at $24.16 billion, according to a Reuters calculation based on export and import data released by the government on Friday.

Trade deficit is an amount by which the cost of a country's imports exceeds its exports. The trade deficit in goods shows a rise of demand in the economy.

Economists expected the August trade deficit to be at $21 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Merchandise exports stood at $34.48 billion in August, while imports were $58.64 billion, the government data showed. However, in the previous month, merchandise exports came in at $32.25 billion, while imports were $52.92 billion.

The services exports of the country in August stood at $26.39 billion, while imports were $13.86 billion. Last month, the services exports were $27.17 billion while the imports stood at $14.85 billion.

For the April-August period, services and merchandise exports fell approximately 5 per cent annually to $306.33 billion, while imports dropped about 10 per cent to $343.81 billion.