Merger Of HDFC Bank, HDFC To Be Effective From July 1, Says Deepak Parekh

Merger of the country's largest private lender HDFC Bank and mortgage lender HDFC Ltd. will be effective from July 1, Deepak Parekh, chairman of HDFC was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

The boards of HDFC Bank and HDFC to meet on June 30 post-market hours to clear and approve the merger, Parekh said.

Trading in HDFC Ltd. will stop with effect from July 13, HDFC's Vice-Chairman and CEO Keki Mistry said.

Termed as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history, HDFC Bank on April 4 last year agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about $40 billion, creating a financial services titan.

The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore.

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank.

Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they hold.