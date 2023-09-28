Meta Connect Event 2023: Meta Quest 3, Smart Glasses, AI Integration, And More

Meta Connect Event 2023: Hosted by Mark Zuckerberg and other leading Meta executives, Meta’s fall event named ‘Meta Connect 2023’ is making strides with the launch of a series of hardware products. In the event held on September 27, Meta unveiled its long-awaited Meta Quest 3, a virtual reality headset powered by Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 with 2X graphic processing capabilities. Here’s a glimpse of Meta Connect 2023:

Meta Quest 3

Meta Quest 3 is set to hit the market on October 10, with pre-orders currently open. Starting at $499.99 for the 128GB variant and $649.99 for the 512GB option, it offers mixed reality experiences. With Meta Quest 3, users can seamlessly transition between fully immersive and blended environments, all while incorporating their physical surroundings into the experience.

Meta Quest 3 | Image credit: Meta

Powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform, it boasts double the graphic processing power of its predecessor, ensuring lightning-fast load times and unparalleled visual crispness. The 4K+ Infinite Display enhances resolution by almost 30 per cent, providing an exceptional visual experience.

Xbox Cloud Gaming

An exciting software addition to the Meta Quest 3 is the integration of Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service, making the gaming experience more realistic than ever. This feature creates a virtual screen within the Quest environment, mimicking a traditional gaming setup.

Meta acknowledges the appeal of a more conventional gaming experience alongside immersive gameplay. The Xbox Cloud Gaming on Meta Quest 3 is anticipated to launch in December, with a specific date yet to be announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Meta and EssilorLuxottica unveiled the next-gen Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, starting at $299. Redesigned for optimal comfort and style, these glasses boast improved audio with custom-designed speakers and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera for higher-quality photos and 1080p videos.

Meta Smart Glasses | Image credit: Meta

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 Platform, they offer extended battery life and water-resistant durability. Livestreaming, Meta AI integration, and stylish designs, including transparent frames

It is available for pre-order with retail release on October 17.

Emu

Meta launched Emu, an AI sticker generator for Meta’s platforms including WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook stories. It will allow users to effortlessly create personalised stickers from text prompts.

Meta Emu | Image credit: Meta

Powered by Llama 2 technology and Meta’s image generation model, Emu swiftly transforms text into a variety of high-quality, unique stickers to express emotions and thoughts. The rollout for Emu will begin for select English-language users and will progressively reach more users over the coming month.