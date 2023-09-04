Meta Partners With Government To Boost Education, Entrepreneurship

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, has announced a three-year partnership with Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. This partnership aims to empower students, educators, and entrepreneurs across the country. As part of this collaboration, Meta has signed three Letters of Intent (LoIs).

One of these LoIs is with the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) to offer free digital marketing courses, promoting entrepreneurship and skill development in the country. Additionally, Meta has signed LoIs with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under the Department of Higher Education and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Bridging gaps in society

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, emphasised the importance of using technology to bridge gaps in India's diverse society. He highlighted that Meta's partnerships with NIESBUD, CBSE, and AICTE will provide critical digital skills to the population and support micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Under the partnership with NIESBUD, Meta plans to provide digital marketing skills to one million entrepreneurs over the next three years. These skills will be taught using Meta platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, in seven regional languages.

Digital skills boost

Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, highlighted the government's focus on equipping the youth and workforce with the skills needed in today's rapidly changing technological landscape. Digital skills will play a crucial role in empowering small entrepreneurs and bridging the gap between rural and urban areas.

Meta had previously launched the Creators of Metaverse program with AICTE, aiming to enable 1 lakh students and 20,000 educators in AR, VR, AI, and XR technologies. They also have an ongoing partnership with CBSE, targeting the training of 1 crore students and 10 lakh educators in AR, VR, AI, and Digital Citizenship.

Meta India Vice President Sandhya Devanathan expressed commitment to collaborating with the government to advance India's goals of digital inclusion, skill development, and growth.