Last Updated:

Metro Brands Investors Disappointed As Shares List At 12.8% Discount On BSE

As of 02:00 PM IST on December 22, 2021, the Metro Brands share price is Rs. 492.50, which is higher than the listing price of Rs. 436 per share.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Metro Brands investors disappointed as shares list at 12.8% discount on BSE

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK


Investors were left disappointed as Metro Brands stocks were listed at a 12.8% discount on the issue price. Against the last offer price of Rs. 500 for each share. The Metro Brands stocks are listed at Rs. 436 on the Bombay Stock Exchange and Rs. 437 on the National Stock Exchange. Experts suggest that the weakening market sentiments over the past few weeks have had an effect on the listing price of the Metro brands shares. 

The initial public offering of Metro Brands was subscribed to over 3.6 times from December 10 to December 14, 2021. The IPO was most demanded by qualified institutional buyers, who subscribed over 8 times against the reserved portion. While the portion set aside for retail buyers was subscribed 1.13 times, the portion for reserved non-institutional investors was bid for over 3 times. By launching their IPO, Metro Brands has churned Rs. 1,367.5 crores.

Metro Brands stock price today

As of 02:00 PM IST on December 22, 2021, the Metro Brands share price is Rs. 492.50, which is higher than the listing price of Rs. 436 but lesser than the initial offering price of Rs. 500 per share. It is important to note that the price of Metro Brands share was discounted in the grey market, resulting in a negative grey market premium. Additionally, the Metro Brands IPO was backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. According to data from the NSE, over 91 lakh shares have been traded so far. 

READ | Shriram Properties IPO Share Listing on Dec 20: Check GMP, Share Price To Expect & more

On the final day of bidding, the Metro Bands' Initial Public Offer (IPO) was subscribed 3.64 times. Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company's IPO received 5,71,70,430 bids against 1,91,45,070 shares on offer for this issue as it was booked 2.99 times. This month, Jhunjhunwala-backed company was the second to come out with its initial public offer as Indian billionaire's company Star Health shares were listed earlier at discount on the bourses.

READ | CMS Info Systems IPO starts on Dec 21: Issue price, lot size, dates, and other key details

On December 10, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands Ltd. (MBL) IPO had opened for subscription and is scheduled to close on December 14. The price band for Rs 1,370 crore IPO has been fixed at Rs 485 to 500 per share. Metro Brands is offering 2.735 - 2.753 crore shares that present around 10.07% of its post-issue paid-up equity shares of the company. The total size of the IPO is Rs. 1,335.3 - 1,367.5 crore.

READ | CMS Info Systems IPO opens today: GMP, subscription status, price band & more details

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK

READ | Data Patterns IPO Allotment Today; Check Share Allotment status online
READ | IPO pipeline expected to swell by over Rs 2 lakh crore in 2022: Report
Tags: Metro Brands, IPO, Stock Market
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND